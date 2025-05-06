Pulitzer Prizes 2025: Honoring excellence in journalism, letters, drama, and music

In Journalism, ProPublica won the prestigious Public Service medal for its reporting on pregnant women denied critical care under restrictive abortion laws. The Washington Post took home the Breaking News award for its fast and in-depth coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Reuters won Investigative Reporting for uncovering weak fentanyl regulations, while The New York Times earned honors for its analysis of U.S. failures in Afghanistan.

Other major journalism awards went to:

The Wall Street Journal for its coverage of Elon Musk (National Reporting),

The Baltimore Banner and New York Times for reporting on Baltimore’s fentanyl crisis (Local Reporting),

Declan Walsh and The New York Times for exposing the Sudan conflict (International Reporting),

Mark Warren (Esquire) for Feature Writing,

Mosab Abu Toha (The New Yorker) for Commentary,

Ann Telnaes (The Washington Post) for Illustrated Commentary,

Doug Mills (NYT) for a dramatic photo of the Trump assassination attempt.

In Letters and Drama, Percival Everett won the Fiction prize for James, a reimagining of Huckleberry Finn. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins was awarded for his play Purpose, and Kathleen DuVal and Edda Fields-Black both received the History prize for their works on Native American and Civil War-era Black history.

Other notable winners include:

Jason Roberts for Biography (Every Living Thing),

Tessa Hulls for Memoir (Feeding Ghosts),

Marie Howe for Poetry (New and Selected Poems),

Benjamin Nathans for General Nonfiction (To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause),

Composer Susie Ibarra for Music (Sky Islands), which explores biodiversity through sound.

The full list of winners and finalists reflects a wide range of pressing topics, from global conflict and social justice to historical reinterpretation and artistic innovation.

Earlier, it was reported that the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards concluded Sunday night, February 23, 2025, at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, celebrating the best in film and television for 2025.