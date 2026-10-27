Public trust in Kazakhstan’s judiciary rises to nearly 70%

According to Mergaliyev, courts handled 24,800 criminal cases during the reporting period. The number of civil cases increased by 28.4 percent, exceeding 605,000. The rise was attributed to an increase in bankruptcy claims, housing and land disputes, and cases involving contractual obligations.

Courts also reviewed 29,200 administrative cases and 319,000 cases involving administrative offenses.

Nearly half of all disputes were resolved through mediation and other alternative dispute resolution procedures.

Meanwhile, cassation courts received more than 18,000 complaints. Following their review, the number of appellate court rulings that were amended doubled, rising from 934 to 1,704.

Public confidence in the judiciary has also increased, according to data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics. The share of respondents expressing absolute trust in the judicial system rose from 55.2 percent in 2023 to 69.7 percent currently.

Tokayev also received a briefing on staffing across the judicial system.

Following the meeting, the President stressed the need to further improve the quality of justice and continue implementing measures to modernize Kazakhstan’s judicial system.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov reported that prosecutors restored the constitutional rights of 413,000 citizens.