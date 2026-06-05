President signs laws on Vice President of Kazakhstan, Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi

1. Constitutional Law “On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan”

This law defines the legal status, powers, and procedures for ensuring the activities of the President, as well as the legal status of the Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The key innovation is the establishment of the office of Vice President. Acting on the President’s instructions, the Vice President represents the Head of State in interactions with government agencies and performs functions determined by the President.

2. Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay (Parliament) of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of its Deputies”

This law regulates the organization and activities of the Qurultay, the legislative process, and other forms of exercising its powers, along with the legal status of deputies.

The Qurultay is the supreme representative body exercising legislative power. It consists of 145 deputies elected from party lists for a five-year term. The Chairman, elected by secret ballot from among deputies fluent in the state language, leads the body.

The Qurultay’s powers include:

Giving consent to the appointment of the Vice President, Prime Minister, judges of the Constitutional Court, members of the Central Election Commission, and the Supreme Audit Chamber.

Electing and dismissing Supreme Court judges upon the President’s recommendation.

Waiving immunity of Constitutional Court and Supreme Court judges.

Calling presidential elections.

Approving government and Supreme Audit Chamber reports on budget execution.

3. Constitutional Law “On Khalyk Kenesi (On People’s Council of Kazakhstan)”

This law defines the legal status, powers, formation procedure, composition, and organization of activities of the Khalyk Kenesi.

The Khalyk Kenesi is a consultative body established to ensure national dialogue and civil society participation in shaping domestic policy. It holds powers such as legislative initiative and the right to initiate a national referendum.

The composition is formed from citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan on a parity basis, with 42 members representing ethnocultural associations, public associations, maslikhats, and public councils of the capital, regions, and major cities. Members are approved by the President.

The Chairman leads the People’s Council of Kazakhstan. The term of office is four years.

4. Constitutional Law “On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan”

This law regulates public relations in the functioning of the capital, defining the legal, economic, and organizational foundations of its activities.

It delineates the powers of the maslikhat, local government bodies, and the local executive body under the city mayor.

Key provisions include:

Mandatory requirements for a unified architectural appearance and design code.

Defined powers of subordinate organizations responsible for infrastructure development and life support of the capital.

5. Constitutional Law “On Administrative-Territorial Structure”

This law establishes the procedure for forming and abolishing administrative-territorial units, setting and amending their boundaries, registering and naming units, and renaming them.

Earlier, it was reported that the Parliament passed the constitutional law on the Qurultay and the status of its deputies.