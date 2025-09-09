Public sector reforms must protect SMEs, says PM

"The Ministry of National Economy should legally enshrine clear limits on state participation in the economy and set acceptable legal requirements for governance," he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of financial discipline. He instructed administrators of budget programs to ensure timely spending, strictly follow approved parameters, and make sure every tenge is used as effectively as possible.

Bektenov also addressed the issue of protecting businesses from excessive inspections, stating that the Register of Mandatory Requirements is crucial in this effort.

"The Ministry of National Economy, jointly with the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, needs to ensure the full implementation of the Register of Mandatory Requirements, given the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Center," he said.

Besides, he announced that government regulations will be reviewed for compliance with the Entrepreneurial Code.

The Prime Minister stated that the central goal of all reforms must be to protect and stimulate SMEs.

Kazinform reported that on September the 8th, 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his State-of-the-Nation Address. One of the instructions placed was to prepare specific proposals for reforming the public sector.