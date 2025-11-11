Public confidence in President Tokayev reaches 86%, survey finds

"The highest level of trust is recorded among young people (90.1%). The younger the generation, the greater their trust in the President, based on expectations of the new and change; the older the generation, the stronger their desire for these changes not to disrupt the established order. Together, these sentiments form the very foundation for sustainable renewal that unites the majority of citizens today," KazISS noted.

According to the institute, the level of education also plays a major role in the results, as respondents with higher education are more confident that the reforms are purposeful, logical, and part of a systemic approach rather than random changes. Trust indicators are similar among men and women, and remain consistently high across both urban (85%) and rural populations (87.6%).

“Thus, the social profile of trust reflects a nationwide consensus. Different socio-demographic groups may justify their trust in different ways, but they share common expectations for stable, consistent, and fair development in Kazakhstan,” KazISS concluded.

As reported earlier, President Tokayev highlighted achievements in statehood, national identity, and social well-being while stressing the need for continued reforms toward a Just Kazakhstan during his Republic Day celebration speech.