Public attitudes toward Kazakhstan’s Constitution shifting, expert says

During the 7th session of the Constitutional Commission on Tuesday, Zhandos Shaimardanov noted that as of today, public feedback on the e-Otinish platform has exceeded 4,000 entries, with significant input by experts and the lawyers' community.

"All these initiatives have been divided into three primary areas. Overall, this demonstrates that Kazakhstanis view the ongoing reform in a constructive and positive light," Shaimardanov says.

The first one is a change in how the public perceives the Constitution.

"Throughout the discussions on the draft of a new Constitution, there has been a noticeable shift in public attitude toward the Supreme Law. A significant portion of citizens are beginning to perceive the Constitution not merely as a legal document defining governmental powers, but as a foundational text that enshrines core values and principles, and sets the direction for the nation's development. Citizens' proposals clearly demonstrate the expectation that constitutional norms are specific and applied, directly impacting daily life, social justice, and the quality of government decisions," the head of KazISS highlighted.

The second group of proposals emphasizes the necessity of strengthening the principles of justice and the rule of law. At the same time, particular importance is placed on the consistent application of the 'Law and Order' principle, based on the equality of all before the law and trust in state institutions.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that the Prime Minister tasked the authorities with stepping up awareness-raising as the draft new Constitution was made public.