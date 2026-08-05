PSG to launch football academy in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan becomes the 24th country to join PSG’s global network of football academies. The first training center will be based at the Air Arena sports complex in Astana, which features a FIFA-standard pitch, enabling year-round training regardless of weather conditions. It will initially accommodate up to 300 boys and girls aged 6 to 14.

The academy will follow PSG’s official training methodology, focusing on technical skills, football intelligence and decision-making on the field. In addition to regular training sessions, participants will have opportunities to take part in tournaments, friendly matches, training camps and international events.

PSG said the launch of the academy in Kazakhstan forms part of its broader strategy to develop youth football worldwide and expand access to the club’s coaching standards beyond France.

“The opening of a PSG Academy in Kazakhstan reflects the Club’s ambition to continue expanding the reach of its expertise and values far beyond Paris. With this new Academy in Astana, we are taking another important step in building a global network that enables thousands of young players around the world to learn football according to Paris Saint-Germain’s standards of excellence and continue their development as part of the wider PSG family,” said Nadia Benmokhtar, Diversification Director & CRO Chief of Staff, Paris Saint-Germain.

The project is led locally by Kazakh entrepreneur Almaz Alsenov, who said the academy aims to create a long-term system to develop young football talent in the country.

“We are proud to bring the PSG Academy to Kazakhstan and provide young players with access to the Club’s world-class training methodology and football philosophy. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the long-term development of youth football in Kazakhstan by creating an environment where children can grow both as athletes and as individuals, building teamwork, confidence, discipline and character on and off the pitch,” Almaz Alsenov, founder of the PSG Academy Kazakhstan, stated.

All coaches will be trained in accordance with PSG’s methodology and will receive ongoing support from the French club’s specialists based in Paris.

Organizers also plan to expand the project by opening additional academy branches in other regions of Kazakhstan in the future.

Founded in 2005, the PSG Academy network now includes more than 200 training centers across 24 countries, providing football education to over 50,000 children each year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the French Football Federation (FFF) had appointed Zinedine Zidane as head coach of the men’s national football team of France.