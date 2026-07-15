Przewalski's horse foal born at Almaty Zoo

The newborn foal, named Zhelmaya, is Kurbankul's second offspring.

Przewalski's horse is among the world's rarest wild horse species and is listed in both the Red Book of Kazakhstan and the IUCN Red List. Captive breeding programs are an important part of international conservation efforts to protect the species' genetic diversity and secure its future.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

The Almaty Zoo participates in conservation programs for a number of rare and endangered species, including the saiga antelope, polar bear, Steller's sea eagle and Przewalski's horse. The birth of every offspring represents an important contribution to biodiversity conservation and the long-term survival of endangered species.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

"The birth of every Przewalski's horse foal is the result of the dedicated work of our specialists. We provide the animals with the best possible living conditions, select breeding pairs in line with recommendations under the international breeding program, and ensure continuous veterinary care. Every new foal confirms that these efforts are helping preserve the world's only surviving wild horse species," said Agybai Azhbayev, Deputy Director for Veterinary Affairs at the Almaty Zoo.

To ensure a calm environment, the Przewalski's horse family is kept in a special quiet area that is closed to visitors. Kurbankul, Zhelmaya and the stallion Merey are currently under constant supervision by zoo specialists. Both the mare and her foal are in good health and developing well.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

Earlier, camera traps captured rare Persian leopard atthe Ustyurt nature reserve in Kazakhstan.