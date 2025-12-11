Kazakhstan, S. Korea partner to develop Alatau Smart City project

The meeting in Kazakh capital Astana was a follow-up to the October negotiations at the Alatau Rise with Kazakhstan roadshow in Seoul, where Kazakhstan represented its smart city Alatau as one of its strategic projects.

Many Korean companies showed their support for our promising project Alatau Smart City, which is encouraging. KIND could participate in infrastructure construction projects, including in energy, water supply, water treatment, wastewater treatment and disposal, waste recycling – based on both an EPC contract or the format of development, said Bozumbayev.

The sides also discussed prospects for joint work on other promising projects in the logistics and port infrastructure sector. Highlighting broad cooperation opportunities, the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister put forward a proposal to open a KIND office in Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in the development of AlatauSmart City was signed between the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry, Alatau City Authority state fund, and KIND.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev presented the new city project of Alatau to potential investors and partners in Seoul, South Korea.