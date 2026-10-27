Prospects for Kazakhstan’s partnership with Belgium and EU discussed in Brussels

The discussion on October 24 brought together G. Dubois, Deputy Director of the Central Asia and Caucasus Department at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Marilyn Josephson, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council; and representatives of the diplomatic corps, the media and the expert community.

In his remarks, Ambassador Vassilenko highlighted the historic significance of the first-ever State Visit by a Belgian monarch to Kazakhstan, which took place on 12–14 October, underscoring its important role in strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Photo: gov.kz

The Ambassador provided a detailed overview of the visit’s tangible outcomes, including the adoption of a Joint Statement by the two Heads of State and the signing of a Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2029 by the two countries’ foreign ministries. A total of 40 documents were announced during the visit, including 16 commercial agreements and 22 agreements between universities and research institutions.

Particular attention was paid to implementing the agreements reached in transport and logistics, critical minerals, agriculture, healthcare, education and advanced technologies. In this context, the Ambassador highlighted opportunities to develop cooperation between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Kazakhstan’s ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as joint projects in critical raw materials processing, scientific research and artificial intelligence.

Ambassador Vassilenko noted that bilateral trade had more than tripled over the past decade, reaching approximately EUR 765 million in 2025. More than 100 Belgian companies are currently operating in Kazakhstan.

Turning to cooperation with the European Union, the Ambassador emphasised Kazakhstan’s role as the EU’s key trade and economic partner in Central Asia. In 2025, trade between Kazakhstan and the European Union exceeded USD 45 billion. Priority areas for further cooperation include the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, energy security, critical raw materials and digital technologies.

In this regard, the diplomat also highlighted the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Brussels in June this year and the first Central Asia–EU Summit, held in Samarkand in April 2025.

Ahead of Republic Day and the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Ambassador Vassilenko also outlined the country’s socio-economic achievements, ongoing political reforms and priorities for digital transformation.

For his part, Gommaar Dubois, representing the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highly commended the outcomes of the State Visit, noting its extensive political, economic and academic programme. According to him, the participation of a substantial Belgian delegation comprising 115 members, together with events held in Astana and Almaty, helped establish direct contacts between the business and scientific communities of the two countries.

The Belgian diplomat also drew attention to the entry into force, on 1 November this year, of the agreement between the Benelux countries and Kazakhstan on visa-free travel for holders of service passports. He noted that the agreement would facilitate more frequent official contacts, including with the institutions of the European Union.

Marilyn Josephson, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council, emphasised that diversifying economic ties and strengthening connectivity remain key priorities for the further development of the EU’s partnership with Kazakhstan. She highlighted opportunities for cooperation in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, energy security, renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical raw materials.

The EU representative paid particular attention to the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which has been designated a flagship project under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative. According to her, unlocking the corridor’s full potential requires investment in railway and port infrastructure and logistics hubs, alongside the simplification of border-crossing and trade procedures.

Marilyn Josephson noted that, following the intensification of high-level political dialogue in 2025–2026, the priority should now be to translate political commitments into tangible results, including increased trade and investment and stronger scientific, educational and business ties.

During the discussion, participants exchanged views on the next steps towards implementing the agreements reached, attracting investment, enhancing transport connectivity and expanding cooperation between businesses, universities and research institutions in Kazakhstan and Belgium.

Earlier, Ambassador Roman Vassilenko met with Kazakh students studying at universities across Belgium and Luxembourg.