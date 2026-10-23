22 agreements with Belgium to open new opportunities for Kazakh students

Around 50 young compatriots enrolled in top Belgian universities attended the meeting at the embassy. Discussions focused on academic opportunities, EU-Kazakhstan educational cooperation, and initiatives to strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and Europe.

"Today, it is important not only to earn an international degree, but also to gain the knowledge, experience, and contacts that will help you bring your own ideas to life," Roman Vassilenko said. "The next successful project between Kazakhstan and Belgium may well begin with a proposal from one of you."

Those present also talked about new prospects following the historic state visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Kazakhstan. In particular, the Kazakhstan-Belgium Rectors' Forum resulted in the signing of 22 agreements and memorandums creating new opportunities for academic exchanges, scientific research, and joint educational programs.

Photo: Qazinform

Nazgul Nurgali, newly elected president of the Qazaq Society student association, outlined the group's agenda for educational, cultural, and community projects.

"We want Qazaq Society to serve as a platform where young Kazakhstanis not only connect and support each other, but also pitch ideas, launch joint projects, and showcase modern Kazakhstan to Europeans," Nazgul Nurgali said.

Students actively shared ideas, discussed collaboration with the embassy, and suggested new event formats to unite Kazakh youth and promote national culture.

Photo: Qazinform

Key proposals included establishing an annual student essay and creative project competition focused on Kazakhstan and its relations with Europe, open to Kazakh, Belgian, and other international students.

The event wrapped up with an interactive quiz and an informal Q&A session on practical and consular issues.

As was noted, the meeting marks another step in strengthening the Kazakh student community in Belgium and Luxembourg and fostering new joint initiatives backed by the embassy.

On October 13, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe, and Queen Mathilde attended the Rectors' Forum at the Alem.ai International Centre. The event brought together the heads of higher education institutions from Kazakhstan and Belgium. The Forum featured an interactive discussion on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education and Scientific Research.”