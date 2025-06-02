Prospects for Kazakhstani wheat exports to Nigeria discussed

The meeting discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the Kazakh and Nigerian Presidents on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) on January 14, 2025.

The focus of the meeting was on trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as interaction in agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, geological exploration, digital technologies and so on.

It’s worth noting that last year, Kazakhstan’s trade with African nations rose 15.4% to 789.2 million US dollars.

During the meeting, prospects for exporting wheat from Kazakhstan to Nigeria were discussed. It was highlighted that the Middle Corridor offers Kazakhstan access to markets in North and West Africa.

In conclusion, the sides expressed their commitment to boosting bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Nigeria.

