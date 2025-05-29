Kazakhstan, Italy to set up agriculture investment fund

The meeting discussed establishment of a joint supply chain of agricultural products, as both nations seek to expand trade and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, Gianantonio Tramet presented projects of the Italy-Kazakhstan Trade Consortium as well as the Investment Fund, set to be registered in the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), with an initial size of 500 million euros and an expected annual turnover of 1 billion euros. Italian investors and SIMEST are to hold the Fund’s controlling stake of 51% and Kazakhstan’s Baiterek Holding – 49%.

The Fund’s aim is to create a logistics and investment platform to encourage markets in Europe, Asia, the US, and other regions to buy more Kazakhstani-made products, including grain, meat, oils, legumes, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

The meeting highlighted that Italy’s seven major food companies are interested in launching their production facilities in Kazakhstan as well as AGRIQA Asia’s project of an agro-industrial cluster in Shardar, Turkistan region, which is expected to receive 200 million euros in investment till 2028.

In turn, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin pointed out Kazakhstan’s continued commitment to creating a favorable environment for foreign investors.

