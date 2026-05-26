Kazakhstan, EBRD review cooperation on water infrastructure

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action «Water for Sustainable Development» (2018-2028).

The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in developing water management facilities and explored future opportunities for joint projects in the water sector.

The Kazakhstani minister highlighted the value of the partnership with the EBRD and thanked for its continued backing of initiatives to upgrade Kazakhstan's water infrastructure.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhancing cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources and implementing joint initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EBRD organises financing of $548mln in Kazakhstan’s wind farm with storage capability.