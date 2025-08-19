Prospects for energy cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed

The parties noted the positive dynamics of cooperation in the energy sector and discussed the schedule of bilateral events planned for the second half of 2025.

Special attention was given to the implementation of projects included in the roadmap adopted following the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Astana in August 2024. The document provides for the implementation of three investment projects and one trade agreement in the energy sector with a total value of $4.7 billion.

During the talks, the construction of the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant was discussed, along with joint projects of the governments of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan for the development and export of green energy to Europe via the Caspian Sea.

In addition, prospects for cooperation in renewable energy were considered, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.

It was noted that the implementation of joint green projects will help meet the needs of new industrial enterprises in the western regions and ensure a stable energy supply for the population.

