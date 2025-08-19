Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign $243mln-worth deals on 4 key energy projects

The contracts were inked in Kabul, in the presence of Acting Vice Prime Minister of Afghanistan for Economy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, as well as government officials.

The projects are expected to be completed within 18 months.

According to Gazeta.uz., the following projects will be implemented:

- expansion of the Surhan-Dasht-e-Alwan power transmission line;

- expansion of Arghandi substation with the capacity of 800MVA;

- construction of Sheikh Mesri substation in the Afghan province of Nangarhar;

- Expansion of 220kW Kabul-Nangarhar power transmission line;

During the ceremony, CEO of DABS Abdul Bari Omar named these four agreements as vital for ensuring reliable electricity supply in Afghanistan.

DABS also signed an agreement with Uzbek companies on purchase of electricity for a period of 10 years.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan signed a road map on cooperation development and a memorandum of mutual understanding in trade-economic cooperation. The documents were signed as part of a visit of an Afghan delegation led by Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, to Bishkek.