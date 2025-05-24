Prospects for cooperation debated ahead of China – Central Asia Summit

It is organized by the Kazakhstan Association of Chinese universities' graduates.

In a video address, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin said China was the first to establish diplomatic relations with Central Asian countries in 1992, laying the foundation for a new stage of bilateral relations. Over 30 years, the relations between China and Central Asian countries developed rapidly, embarking on a level of all-round strategic partnership and exemplifying a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, justice, cooperation and mutual advantages.

He stressed that the countries initiated the China–Central Asia mechanism. This mechanism is an independent choice of China and countries of the region that reflects the hopes and interests of the six nations. It becomes a new platform for political coordination and efficient cooperation that contributed to security and prosperity in the region and gave positive energy and stability both to the region and the world.

He reminded that the 1st China–Central Asia Summit was held in Xi’an in May 2023.

As earlier reported, the 2nd China–Central Asia Summit will be held this June in Astana.

Recall that the first summit between the leaders of the EU and the five countries of Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) took place in April under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.