The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office asked the court to sentence the restaurant owner to one year in prison. Prosecutors also sought a fine of $14,400 for the company operating the restaurant.

The restaurant owner and the company were charged with violating South Korea’s Food Sanitation Act.

According to prosecutors, the restaurant owner and the operating company began importing dried ant products from the United States and Thailand in 2021 and used them in several dishes for about four years.

Under South Korean food safety regulations, ants are not among the 10 insect species authorized for use as food ingredients.

Collage credit: Yonhap

Prosecutors estimate that the restaurant sold ant-topped sorbet more than 12,200 times, earning approximately $86,400. They believe that around 49,000 ants were used in the dishes.

The defendants admitted most of the charges but disputed the prosecution’s estimates regarding the number of ants used and the number of customers served.

The defense argued that the topping was not given to customers who declined it and that only about 60% agreed to try the ants. It also noted that ants were used in only a small part of the restaurant’s 15-course menu and are served as ingredients in restaurants in several other countries.

The court is expected to hand down its verdict on September 2.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan had been urged to strengthen food allergy protections amid a rise in cases among children.