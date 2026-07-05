Japan urged to tackle food allergy barriers as child allergy cases rise

In the commentary, Mika Ikemoto, a senior research fellow at the Japan Research Institute, said the number of children with food allergies has increased significantly in recent years, while restaurants and accommodation providers often lack adequate systems to provide ingredient information or accommodate customers with allergies.

Data cited in the article show that 6.3% of children attending public elementary, junior high, senior high, and special needs schools had food allergies in fiscal 2022, up from 2.6% in fiscal 2004. The share of children who had experienced anaphylaxis also rose from 0.14% to 0.62% during the same period.

Ikemoto argued that Japan's current regulations require allergen labeling for packaged processed foods but not for meals served in restaurants or prepared foods sold at delis. She warned that without stronger requirements, people with food allergies could face increasing exclusion from dining out and other social activities.

The opinion article points to Europe as an example of stricter regulation. The European Union has required restaurants and takeaway businesses to provide information on major allergens since 2014, while the United Kingdom is considering stronger written allergen information requirements following a fatal allergy incident.

Japan is expected to revise its basic guidelines on allergy disease measures by the end of fiscal 2026. Ikemoto argued that the review should include mandatory allergen labeling for food service establishments to improve safety for both residents and international visitors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that retail prices of chicken and eggs in Japan surged to their highest level since the government began tracking data in August 2003.