Prosecutors seek 7 1/2-year sentence for S. Korea’s former first lady

The recommendation was made during the final hearing at the Seoul Central District Court by special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team. Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is accused of violating anti-bribery laws by accepting expensive gifts in exchange for political favors and appointments.

Prosecutors allege that Kim received jewelry worth more than 100 million won, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, from a construction company chairman between March and May 2022. In return, the businessman allegedly sought a government position for his son-in-law.

She is also accused of accepting a gold turtle ornament from former National Education Commission chief Lee Bae-yong in exchange for supporting her appointment.

Additional allegations include receiving a Vacheron Constantin watch from a businessman in September 2022 and a painting by artist Lee Ufan from a former prosecutor in February 2023.

The special counsel team further claimed that Kim accepted a Dior handbag worth 5.4 million won from a pastor in 2022, a case that sparked public controversy after it was exposed by the media the following year.

"The defendant, while holding a position close to the president, used that influence for transactions for personal interests," the team said.

Last month, an appeals court sentenced Kim to four years in prison in a separate corruption case.

Earlier, it was reported an appeals court increased the sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol from five years to seven years in prison on obstruction of justice and other charges stemming from his failed martial law bid.