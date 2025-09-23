Proposal on self-dissolution of Kyrgyz Parliament approved

Parliament member Ulan Primov presented information on this matter. He noted that the initiative group consists of 32 deputies. The difference between two important events—the presidential and parliamentary elections—is less than two months. Therefore, in order to strengthen the political system and stability in the country, the initiative group proposes that parliament voluntarily resign, Ulan Primov also highlighted another important point: changes in electoral legislation.

Following the review, the committee submitted the proposal to Zhogorku Kenesh for consideration, to determine the date, including the Coordination Council, at a parliamentary meeting.

Earlier, it was reported that the Central Asian parliament speakers will convene in Bishkek on September 23.