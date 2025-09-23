Central Asian parliament speakers to convene in Bishkek Sep 23

Heads of parliaments of the Central Asian countries are expected to participate in the event.

The goal of the forum is to strengthen inter-parliamentary interaction of the Central Asian states to ensure sustainable economic growth, regulate migration processes and develop digital environment.

At the event, participants will discuss topics such as Migration and Labor Flows: Legislative Protection of Citizens’ Rights and Economic Resilience, Legislative Measures to Improve the Investment Climate and Enhance Economic Transparency in Central Asian Countries, and Parliaments and Digital Sovereignty: Cybersecurity and Legal Regulation of the Digital Environment.

The first Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States was held in Kazakhstan in 2023. Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev proposed holding the Forum annually in one of the Central Asian countries.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had arrived in New York to participate in the High-Level Week of the 80th UN General Assembly session.