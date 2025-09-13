Progress spacecraft to dock with ISS

The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.

The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Its docking with the Zvezda module of the ISS’ Russian segment is scheduled for the evening of September 13.