    Progress spacecraft to dock with ISS

    10:30, 13 September 2025

    The Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft which was launched from the Baikonur space center on Thursday will dock with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, TASS reports.

    Photo credit: Roscosmos

    The space freighter is loaded with 2,516 kg of cargo - fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water and food. It will also deliver the Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit for extravehicular activity.

    The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted off from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Thursday

    Its docking with the Zvezda module of the ISS’ Russian segment is scheduled for the evening of September 13.

