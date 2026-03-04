Progress MS‑33 cargo ship launch from Baikonur set for March 22

"Yesterday, the cabin restoration process for Launch Site 31 was completed. This pad is designed for manned missions. Starting tomorrow, we begin preparations for the launch of the Progress cargo spacecraft, scheduled for March 22. We promised to do this (restore the maintenance cabin) by the end of winter, and we met the deadline," said Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov.

As Roscosmos reported on November 27, the launchpad was damaged during the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle liftoff. An inspection of the launch site conducted after the launch detected damage to several launchpad components. Heavy-duty vehicles carrying service cabin components began arriving at the spaceport on December 1, 2025, for subsequent repairs.

The Progress MS-33 spacecraft will deliver about 2.5 tons of cargo to the International Space Station, including propellant for refueling, water, and food for the crew.

In February, it was reported that pre-flight testing of the Progress MS-33 resupply ship had begun at Baikonur. According to the reports, equipment checks, fueling, coupling with the launch vehicle adapter, and payload fairing installation would be performed in the coming months.

The Progress MS is a Russian unmanned spacecraft designed specifically for servicing orbital stations. It is used to deliver various cargo (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, and other supplies) to the ISS, as well as for the station’s orbit correction maneuver.

Earlier, it was reported that on February 12, 2026, Proton-M carrier rocket carrying the meteorological satellite Elektro-L No. 5 was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.