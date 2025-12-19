Probiotic production in Kyrgyzstan on agenda of talks with Japan

The sides discussed the opportunities for probiotic production in Kyrgyzstan as part of efforts to improve both human and animal health.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of using Japanese quality standards and technologies of JFR Co. Ltd.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of introducing modern biotechnological solutions into the agro-industrial sector of Kyrgyzstan, increasing the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production.

The sides expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation in the field of biotechnology and developing joint projects.

