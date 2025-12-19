EN
    Probiotic production in Kyrgyzstan on agenda of talks with Japan

    19:54, 19 December 2025

    As part of the Central Asia + Japan Business Forum held in Tokyo, Head of the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the head of JFR Co. Ltd. Nomibitsu Akai, Kabar reported.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The sides discussed the opportunities for probiotic production in Kyrgyzstan  as part of efforts to improve both human and animal health.

    Particular attention was paid to the issue of using Japanese quality standards and technologies of JFR Co. Ltd.

    The parties also discussed the possibilities of introducing modern biotechnological solutions into the agro-industrial sector of Kyrgyzstan, increasing the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production.

    The sides expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation in the field of biotechnology and developing joint projects.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to raise salaries in two stages in 2026.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Healthcare Animals
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
