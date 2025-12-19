Kyrgyzstan to raise salaries in two stages in 2026 - Kasymaliyev

"We have set ambitious plans for 2026. Salaries will be increased in two stages. In the first stage, we will increase the salaries of teachers, doctors, cultural workers, and service personnel by at least 50%," he said.

According to Kasymaliyev, in the second stage, starting September 1, the salaries of state and municipal employees will be increased by 50%.

This will require approximately 57 billion soms in additional funds, calculated annually. Since the increases will take place between April 1 and September 1, an additional 39 billion soms have been included in next year's budget, he said.

"We will continue working in this direction. The main thing is for the economy to grow and for additional funds to flow into the budget, then we will be able to continually increase salaries," Kasymaliyev noted.