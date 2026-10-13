Kazakhstan’s economy expands 4.2% in first nine months of 2026

Presenting Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic results for the first nine months of 2026, Zhumangarin highlighted several challenges facing the country’s economy this year.

Oil production declined by 8.3% to 69.4 million tons in the first nine months of 2026.

At the same time, a stronger tenge has put pressure on revenues from export-oriented industries and the state budget, while slowing consumer lending has dampened domestic demand.

Year-on-year growth in consumer lending fell from 26.4% in August 2025 to 10.4% in August 2026.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Despite these challenges, Zhumangarin said Kazakhstan’s economy continued to expand and maintain positive momentum.

“The economy grew by 4.2% in the first nine months of this year, driven by the non-resource sector, which is estimated to have expanded by 5.4%. Construction, manufacturing, transport services, and trade recorded the highest growth rates, collectively contributing more than 75% to overall GDP growth,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to him, these trends point to a gradual transformation of Kazakhstan’s economic structure.

“Thanks to the gradual diversification of the economy, oil production’s share of GDP declined to 7.8% by the end of 2025. In the first half of this year, manufacturing’s share rose to 14.1%, while the mining sector accounted for 12.4%,” he added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s GDP had reached 71.2 trillion tenge in the first half of 2026, marking a 4.1% increase in real terms compared with the same period in 2025.