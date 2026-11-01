Princess Diana’s former Cape Town retreat goes on sale

Known as Tarrystone, the property is located in the Witteboomen area of Cape Town’s Constantia Valley, on approximately two acres of land overlooking the surrounding mountains. Once owned by Earl Spencer, the estate served as a private retreat for Diana during her visits to South Africa.

Diana stayed at Tarrystone during her March 1997 visit to Cape Town, when she met Nelson Mandela at his residence. The estate also became the place where Earl Spencer addressed the media following his sister’s funeral.

The property is currently owned by a French family of entrepreneurs and art collectors. The estate has hosted a contemporary African art event that brought together more than 700 artists from around the world. A selection of artworks and furnishings is included in the sale.

The main residence features five bedroom suites, several living and dining areas, a wine cellar, a home theatre and two studies. The estate also includes two guest cottages, one of which is Princess Diana’s Cottage, preserved with the furnishings and décor she left behind.

Additional facilities include a 23-by-12-meter infinity pool, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness studio, a steam room, a private vineyard and landscaped gardens with a stream, koi pond and waterfall.

Set against the Constantiaberg and Table Mountain range, the estate offers views towards False Bay. Its location provides access to nearby wine estates, restaurants, schools and coastal villages.

The property is being marketed by Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate. Media reports put its asking price at approximately £7 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Princess Diana’s iconic black silk “Revenge Dress” would be offered at auction in New York this December, with an estimate of $150,000-300,000.