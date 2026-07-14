Prince Harry visits King Charles with family

The PA news agency and several media outlets reported that Harry's family had traveled from an unspecified destination in Europe for the meeting at Highgrove, Charles's private residence in southwestern England.

Harry arrived in the UK on Monday for a visit marking the one-year countdown to next year's Invictus Games for wounded veterans, which he founded.

Meghan, her seven-year-old son Archie, and her five-year-old daughter Lilibet were initially set to miss the trip, reportedly because they were refused police protection. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Harry and Meghan have lived in California since 2020, and the children have not seen their grandfather since 2022.

On Tuesday, Harry and other high-profile figures lost a court case they had brought against the UK's Daily Mail tabloid, in which they had accused it of unlawful information gathering.

He will now face another court hearing on July 29-30, which could result in him and the six other complainants being ordered to pay substantial legal costs.

The prince gave emotional testimony during the proceedings, at which several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, accused the tabloid publisher of invading their privacy.

The case, the third and final one brought by the Duke of Sussex in his acrimonious legal battle with British tabloids, has further strained relations with the royal family.

Harry has also been involved in other legal disputes, including over his police protection in Britain following his dramatic departure from front-line royal duties six years ago.

Harry and Meghan left Britain for North America in 2020 amid a bitter feud with his family that intensified as Harry published his tell-all memoir, Spare. He later said he wanted to reconcile with his father.

Even the lead-up to his current trip has faced setbacks, as media reports citing sources close to Harry claimed he would stay at Buckingham Palace in London. However, the palace later issued a denial. The palace stated that Harry had not accepted the invitation to stay at the official residence of the British sovereign sufficiently far in advance.

Harry has long blamed the media for his mother Princess Diana's death, which occurred in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she tried to shake off the paparazzi.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prince Harry had arrived in the United Kingdom without Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.