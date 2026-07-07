Prince Harry returns to UK without Meghan and children

The Duke of Sussex returned to his home country on July 6 ahead of a series of charity-related appearances, including events linked to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The visit was initially expected to include Meghan and the couple’s two children. However, the Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet did not accompany Harry to London. No final decision has been made on whether the family could join him for other parts of the trip outside the capital.

The change comes amid unresolved questions over security arrangements for the Sussex family in the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan lost automatic police protection after stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and moving to California.

King Charles III offered the family accommodation on a royal estate, but security in that case would only cover the residence grounds.

Prince Harry has previously said on several occasions that security concerns prevent him from bringing his family to the UK. His son Archie was born in the UK in 2019. His daughter Lilibet has visited the country once, in 2022, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prince Harry met King Charles III at Clarence House in London in September 2025, marking their first private meeting in more than a year.