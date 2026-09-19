Prince Harry makes first UK public appearance since family’s return

The duke of Sussex, 42, attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards in London on Thursday, where he welcomed friends and supporters of the Invictus Games.

Asked how he was doing, Harry told People magazine: “Good. It’s good to be back on British soil.”

British singer and DJ Sonique, one of the celebrity guests at the event, also welcomed Harry’s return.

Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not attend the gala. The one-time actress was reportedly focused on helping their children, 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, settle into their new routine.

The family arrived in Britain on Aug. 26 and has maintained a low profile since returning. Archie and Lilibet began attending school in the UK for the first time this month.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, met Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, and their two children for the first time in four years.