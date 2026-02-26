Prince Edward hosts Central Asia's top diplomats in London

During the meeting on Thursday, discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the region and the United Kingdom in education, science, and technology.

“The visit in “CA5+UK” format marks a new chapter in relations between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. I am confident that our joint work within this framework will provide a strong impetus for the development of our countries and deepen interregional cooperation,” Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev said.

The Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to position itself as an international education hub and underscored partnerships with leading British universities, including Cardiff University, Coventry University, and De Montfort University, all of which have established independent campuses in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side expressed interest in expanding access to British scholarships, grants, and educational initiatives, as well as establishing joint research centres in priority areas, ranging from sustainable development and climate change to digital technologies and medicine.

Particular attention was paid to the development of joint projects in history, the arts, and tourism, along with the simplification of visa procedures for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs, the expansion of direct air links, and the development of tourism routes between the regions.

Photo credit: gov.kz

In his turn, Prince Edward underscored the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties as the foundation of a long-term partnership. He noted that the United Kingdom highly values Kazakhstan’s openness and proactive engagement in advancing cooperation in priority areas for both sides.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, together with his counterparts from the Central Asian countries, met with members of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cooperation with Central Asia.