FM Kosherbayev highlights Central Asia’s role in talks with UK Parliament

“Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with the United Kingdom as one of our key partners in Europe. We highly value our open political dialogue, growing trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in education, innovation and sustainable development. Interparliamentary dialogue occupies a special place in this partnership,” said Kosherbayev.

He noted that parliamentary contacts help deepen mutual understanding, facilitate the exchange of best practices in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and enable more effective coordination of approaches to regional and international issues.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the special role of interparliamentary dialogue in bilateral and regional relations.

“Central Asia today is a region of growing opportunities and increasing responsibility. We believe that more active engagement of parliaments can make a meaningful contribution to addressing common challenges, including regional stability, sustainable development, climate change and strengthening ties between our countries,” Minister Kosherbayev stated.

He also expressed confidence that the activities of the All-Party Parliamentary Group play an important role in strengthening long-term and pragmatic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

Minister Kosherbayev also briefed participants on the implementation of a comprehensive program of political and constitutional reforms aimed at modernizing public administration and strengthening state institutions. These reforms are designed to create a more balanced, accountable, and effective system of governance by enhancing the role of parliament and strengthening institutional checks and balances.

In turn, British MPs noted Central Asia’s great potential and increasing role. They emphasized that more active parliamentary engagement could contribute to addressing common challenges, including ensuring regional stability, promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, and strengthening ties among countries. Members of Parliament expressed readiness to share the legislative experience of the United Kingdom and to further develop interparliamentary cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Minister Kosherbayev took part in a roundtable meeting with representatives of the British business community.