Prime Minister orders enhanced flood preparedness amid heavy rain forecasts

It was reported that the National Operational Headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and regional headquarters are working around the clock. The grouping of emergency response forces and resources, including aviation, has been reinforced in advance in all regions with heightened risks. Rescue units, heavy machinery, and rescue equipment are on standby.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, heavy precipitation is forecast across most of the country in the coming days. Heavy rains are expected in the Almaty, Zhambyl, and Zhetysu regions.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

In this regard, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued several instructions:

Regional akimats (administrations), together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, are to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of people and infrastructure in populated areas;

Ensure the readiness of forces and resources of local executive bodies, including preparing evacuation points, necessary transport, and updating response plans for civilian evacuation;

Akimats of mudflow-prone regions are to keep moraine-dammed lakes under special control, ensure their timely drainage, and check the readiness of mudflow retention structures;

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is to ensure daily monitoring at hydrometric stations and weather forecasting, and promptly issue storm warnings to relevant government agencies in case of worsening conditions;

The Ministry of Water Resources is to monitor the condition of hydraulic structures and maintain continuous exchange of information on water flow and threats on transboundary rivers;

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is to continue preventive work to ensure safety in case of adverse hydrological events;

Akimats of the Almaty and Mangystau regions and the city of Almaty are to keep the situation under special control and mount a prompt emergency response.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that rain, thunderstorms, and extreme heat are forecast across Kazakhstan this weekend.