Rain, thunderstorms, and extreme heat forecast across Kazakhstan this weekend

Unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist across Kazakhstan in the coming days due to an active cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts.

Rain and thunderstorms will affect large parts of Kazakhstan in the coming days. Heavy rainfall is forecast for the north throughout the period, the northwest on July 4, central and southeastern regions on July 4–5, and the east on July 5–6.

Strong winds, hail and squalls will affect various parts of the country.

Dust storms are forecast in southern Kazakhstan, while fog will form overnight and during the early morning hours in the north.

Temperatures will gradually rise across most of the country. Daytime highs are forecast to reach 35–39°C in western and central Kazakhstan on July 5–6, up to 40°C in the southwest, and up to 35°C in the northwest. Meanwhile, the east will continue to experience intense heat throughout the forecast period, with daytime temperatures of 35–37°C.