Prime Minister of Italy to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan
At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on May 28-29, UzA reports.
This upcoming summit is a continuation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Italy on June 7-9, 2023.
During the high-level talks in the city of Samarkand, issues concerning the further strengthening the strategic partnership and the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Italy will be discussed.
Particular attention will be paid to advancing innovative interaction and humanitarian exchange projects.
The visit is expected to conclude by signing a package of bilateral agreements.
Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 30.