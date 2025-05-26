President Tokayev to take part in AEF, 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit this week

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame is set to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 28-29. The program of the visit includes discussions of the prospects for bilateral cooperation and signing a number of bilateral documents.

On May 28, a meeting with Anke Rehlinger, President of Bundesrat of the Federal Republic of Germany, will be held.

On May 28-29, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković will pay a working visit to Astana.

On May 29, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the Astana International Forum and will hold a number of meetings with the heads of official delegations, international organizations and companies.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni is expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on May 30. On the same day, Astana will host the 1st Central Asia-Italy Summit with the participation of the heads of the region’s countries.

On May 31, the Kazakh President will participate in the events dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and the people of Jordan on their national holiday, the Independence Day.