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    Prime Minister of India arrives in Uzbekistan on state visit

    07:20, 30 August 2026

    At the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit, UzA reports. 

    Prime Minister of India arrives in Uzbekistan on state visit
    Photo credit: UzA

    At Tashkent-Humo International Airport, the President of Uzbekistan welcomed the Prime Minister of India.

    The national flags of the two countries were raised, and a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

    The main events of the visit are scheduled for August 30.

    Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan and Türkiye move to deepen regional and bilateral cooperation. 

    World News Uzbekistan India Central Asia
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