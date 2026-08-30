Prime Minister of India arrives in Uzbekistan on state visit
07:20, 30 August 2026
At the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit, UzA reports.
At Tashkent-Humo International Airport, the President of Uzbekistan welcomed the Prime Minister of India.
The national flags of the two countries were raised, and a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest.
The main events of the visit are scheduled for August 30.
Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan and Türkiye move to deepen regional and bilateral cooperation.