Prime Minister meets heads of foreign companies

At a meeting with the Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for Central Asia and Mongolia, Hüseyin Özhan, the sides discussed the prospects for strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EBRD. It was highlighted that, during the EBRD’s operations in Kazakhstan, a portfolio of 345 projects valued at over $12 billion has been established

The parties reviewed a new format of collaboration with international financial institutions: from now on, this work will be regulated by the Coordination Council, chaired by the prime minister.

The Government of Kazakhstan underscored its readiness to provide support for the smooth implementation of joint initiatives.

At a meeting with the President of Beeline Kazakhstan Evgeniy Nastradin, issues of further developing digital infrastructure and implementing joint projects of VEON Group in Kazakhstan were discussed.

The contribution of Beeline Kazakhstan to serving more than 11 million customers, along with its involvement in digital inclusion initiatives and digital literacy enhancing efforts, were emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Bektenov held a preliminaty meeting with the Council of Foreign Investors.