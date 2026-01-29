Government is open for constructive dialogue with investors – PM Bektenov

The meeting addressed the issues of the support of investors and joint establishment of high-technological productions, with the use of artificial intelligence and digital solutions.

In line with the President’s directive, the Government is working on introduction of proactive investment policy.

The development of artificial intelligence and digital transformation has been determined as one of the national priorities. To achieve the objectives set, an institutional architecture was built, including the Presidential Council on AI Development with international experts and the Digital Hub. The strengthen the digital cluster, the Alem.ai International AI Center was opened. Infrastructure projects, such as The Valley of Data Processing Centers and the Astana Hub ecosystem, are being implemented. To scale up technological initiatives, the Fund of Venture Investments was launched. Unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion, including Playrix, Mytona and NetCrackers, have entered the Kazakh market.

“The strategy being implemented in line with the President’s directives is aimed at the accelerated development of the digital sector and increasing IT services exports to 1.2 billion dollars this year.

In general, digital transformation and AI development are important components of sustainable economic growth, improving efficiency of public administration and quality of people’s lives.

The Government remains open for a constructive dialogue with investors in all sectors and is ready to jointly search for solutions, contributing to your success and development of our country,” Bektenov said.

The prime minister heard reports on the implementation of instructions set at the 37th plenary session of the Council.

In 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan’s investment appeal, new rules for issuing investor visas were approved, such as the "golden visa” granting residence permits of up to 10 years for foreign nationals.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov reported that measures are being taken to regulate the use of certified cloud services in line with national security requirements. In connection with amendments to the Tax Code, meetings were held with representatives of foreign investors to clarify the new provisions and discuss pressing issues raised by the foreign side.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported about preparations for the 38th plenary session of the Council.