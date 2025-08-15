Prime Minister Bektenov attends expanded meeting of EIGC in Kyrgyzstan

According to the press service of the head of the Kazakh government, Bektenov took part in a joint meeting between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and the heads of delegation of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as well as attended the Council’s meeting in an expanded format.

During a meeting with the Kyrgyz President, a focus was placed to enhancing the economic potential of the EAEU countries, raising the standard of living of the population, promoting mutual trade, removing barriers in the Union’s market, and so on.

The expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council highlighted interaction in trade-economic, transport-logistics, oil and gas, digital sectors as well as customs and exchange operations, medicine, pharmacy, labor market and others.

In his speech, Kazakh Premier Bektenov outlined the key cooperation areas, focusing on promoting mutual trade and joint efforts to boost foreign economic ties.

It was informed that 10 documents were inked following the EIGC meeting in an expanded format:

- The Directive on overruling the decision of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission as of January 14, 2025, regarding the approval of rules for the implementation of the general process for compiling a collection of agreed preliminary decisions by customs authorities of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union on classification of goods;

- The decision on the approval of a program for the development of exchange trading on a common exchange (organized) market of goods within the EAEU;

- The decision on the EEC’s 2024 annual report on the state of competition in the transborder markets and measures undertaken to prevent violation of the common competition rules;

- The Directive to introduce amendments to the Action Plan on the main directions and stages of implementation of coordinated (agreed) transport policy of the EAEU member states for 2024–2026;

- The Directive on allocating and distributing funds from import customs duties among budgets of the member states of the EAEU for 2024;

- The Directive relating to the Concept of the EAEU common market of pharmaceuticals;

- The Directive relating to the Concept of the EAEU’s common market of medical equipment;

- The Directive on the nomination of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as a member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council;

- The Directive on the nomination of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as a member of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board;

- The Directive regarding the time and place of the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC).

Earlier, it was reported Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan attended a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.