Kazakh PM Bektenov takes part at EIGC meeting in narrow format in Kyrgyzstan

Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Mikhail Mishustin of Russia as well as Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan of Armenia.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the tasks given at the EIGC meeting held in the Kazakh city of Almaty early this year.

The participants of the meeting discussed the realization of strategic directions for the promotion of integration in digitalization of customs and tax administration, improvement of information exchange with the use of advanced technologies.

