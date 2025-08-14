EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh PM Bektenov takes part at EIGC meeting in narrow format in Kyrgyzstan

    18:40, 14 August 2025

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan attended a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Thursday, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

    Kazakh PM Bektenov takes part EIGC meeting in narrow format in Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    Attending the meeting were Prime Minister Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Adylbek Kasymaliev of Kyrgyzstan, Mikhail Mishustin of Russia as well as Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan of Armenia.

    The meeting focused on the implementation of the tasks given at the EIGC meeting held in the Kazakh city of Almaty early this year.

    The participants of the meeting discussed the realization of strategic directions for the promotion of integration in digitalization of customs and tax administration, improvement of information exchange with the use of advanced technologies.

    Earlier, it was reported Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov inspects Kordai, Karasu border checkpoints. 

    Government Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All