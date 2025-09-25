PHC issues discussed on UN General Assembly sidelines

The event was attended by Akmaral Alnazarova, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and her counterparts from the following countries: Ethiopia, Armenia, Hungary, Bangladesh, Malta, Georgia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Russia, Colombia, and Bhutan.

During the meeting on Primary Health Care (PHC), two panel discussions were held on the topics of “Global Coalition on Primary Health Care: Scaling Up Political Commitment and Promises for Equity and Resilience” and “Key Policy Directions for Strengthening Primary Health Care as a Foundation for Achieving Broader Social and Development Goals.”

The event's participants emphasized the role of partners, youth, and civil society in supporting political changes related to PHC-oriented reforms.

It is worth mentioning that the Alma-Ata Declaration (1978) proclaimed Primary Health Care as the cornerstone of health equity and human development. Four decades later, the Astana Declaration (2018) reaffirmed that PHC is fundamental to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These two global milestones position PHC not only as the foundation of resilient health systems and equitable access to healthcare but also as a catalyst for inclusive economic development, social cohesion, and population well-being.

In October 2023, the President of Kazakhstan announced the creation of the Global Coalition on Primary Health Care, a national initiative endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and several of its member states.

The Coalition reflects a shared global commitment to reorienting healthcare systems toward the principles of Primary Health Care, to advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and accelerate progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

19 countries have already joined the coalition: Armenia, Belarus, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Finland, France, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Thailand, Uruguay, and Malaysia.

As earlier reported, at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech highlighting both the achievements of the UN and the urgent need for reform.