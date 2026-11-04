President's TV and Radio Complex presents Kazakhstan at media forum in China

Organized by the People’s Daily and the Fujian Provincial People's Government, the event brought together representatives from 182 media outlets and organizations spanning 100 countries.

Discussions under the theme "Pursuing Common Understandings and Shared Aspirations along the Belt and Road" focused on the role of media in fostering mutual understanding, strengthening professional ties, and covering the Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing the Forum, Dana Rysmukhamedova, Managing Director of Qazinform International News Agency, part of the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping first unveiled the Belt and Road Initiative in Astana in 2013.

The partnership between the President's TV and Radio Complex and the People’s Daily is anchored by the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024. It aims to boost content sharing and create opportunities for joint reporting on Kazakhstan and China, achievements in science, culture, economics, development in regions, and life in both nations.

A key milestone in the partnership was the “Central Asia – China” Media Forum held in Astana in May 2025 at the initiative of the People’s Daily. Co-organized by the President's TV and Radio Complex, the event drew news professionals from across the region.

The Forum also hosted the 4th Council Meeting of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), which includes the Presidential TV and Radio Complex among its members.

Participating in the Council's work enables the Kazakh side to strengthen professional ties with leading foreign newsrooms, expand international content-sharing opportunities, and advance Kazakhstan's media agenda globally.

During the BRNN Council Meeting, representatives from the President's TV and Radio Complex proposed establishing regular news, photo, and video exchanges among member media outlets. They also called for launching joint feature projects and developing professional ties through journalistic internships, workshops, and master classes.

Held annually since 2014, the Media Cooperation Forum on the Belt and Road serves as an international platform to foster dialogue among media outlets worldwide.