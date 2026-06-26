President's TV and Radio Complex employees receive state awards and letters of appreciation

During the ceremony, the employees the TV and Radio Complex were presented with state awards, letters of appreciation, and certificates of honor on their professional holiday.

The Yeren Enbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor) Medal was awarded to: Kuralay Bayandina, Deputy Managing Director of Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel; Nagashybek Aldan, Managing Director of the Qazinform International News Agency; Dana Rysmukhamedova, Deputy Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Russian Service of the Qazinform International News Agency.

The Shapagat Medal was presented to: Meruert Ontay, Adviser to the Director of the President's TV and Radio Complex; Sayat Zhaitikov, Senior Camera Operator; Zhenis Akhmetzhanov, Editor-in-Chief of the Digital Media and Distribution Directorate; Nurshapagat Nesipbayev, Head and Editor-in-Chief of the Information and Analytical Programs Service at Jibek Joly/Silk Way.

Letters of appreciation from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were awarded to nine employees, including editors, correspondents, multimedia specialists, IT professionals, and radio staff from Qazinform and Jibek Joly.

Additional letters of appreciation from the Administration of the President were presented to five employees for their work in broadcasting, film production, technical support, public relations, and regional news coverage.

Certificates of Honor from the Administration of the President were also awarded to five staff members, recognizing their contributions in communications, journalism, digital promotion, video production, and broadcast engineering.

Earlier, Qazinform reported several employees of the President’s TV and Radio Complex were honored with state awards on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Media Workers’ Day.