Employees of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex receive state awards

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree.

Aigul Mukey, the host of Jibek Joly TV Channel, was awarded the Order of Parassat for her contribution to the development of national journalism and television.

Photo credit: Akorda

Zhanabay Akhmetov, the senior cameraman of the President’s TV and Radio Complex, was awarded the Yeren enbegi ushin Medal.

Photo credit: Akorda

Ainur Imangali, the deputy managing director of Jibek Joly TV channel, also received the Yeren enbegi ushin Medal.

These honors highlight the contribution of the President’s TV and Radio Complex to the development of Kazakhstan’s media sector and symbolize the important role of mass media in the life of society and state.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday honored media workers on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day, the country marks on June 28.