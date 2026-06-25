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    Employees of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex receive state awards

    16:12, 25 June 2026

    Several employees of the President’s TV and Radio Complex were honored with state awards on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Media Workers’ Day, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Employees of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex receive state awards
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the corresponding decree.

    Aigul Mukey, the host of Jibek Joly TV Channel, was awarded the Order of Parassat for her contribution to the development of national journalism and television.

    Employees of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex receive state awards
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Zhanabay Akhmetov, the senior cameraman of the President’s TV and Radio Complex, was awarded the Yeren enbegi ushin Medal.

    Employees of Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex receive state awards
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Ainur Imangali, the deputy managing director of Jibek Joly TV channel, also received the Yeren enbegi ushin Medal.

    These honors highlight the contribution of the President’s TV and Radio Complex to the development of Kazakhstan’s media sector and symbolize the important role of mass media in the life of society and state.

    As written before, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday honored media workers on the occasion of Mass Media Workers’ Day, the country marks on June 28.

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Mass media Holidays
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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