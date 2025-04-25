President’s TV and Radio Complex Director Raushan Kazhibayeva hails Kazakh-Chinese media cooperation

Speaking at the General Session, Raushan Kazhibayeva expressed concern over the use of latest technologies enabling to create and spread negative content.

She said: ‘Kazakhstani and Chinese media outlets traditionally have outweighed, constructive and unbiased agenda, enabling to build bridges not barriers.’

Kazakhstan and China have established strong media cooperation aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue, which can only be achieved through mutual understanding and respect among the nations, added Kazhibayeva.

Photo credit: Kazinform

She recalled the latest remarks made by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about Kazakh-Chinese relations, saying that ‘the Chinese people were always friendly to the Kazakh people and will be in the future’. Kazhibayeva said: ‘We stand ready to support each other in our daily information work.’

Addressing the 4th China Media Group (CMG) Forum were also Chairman of Euronews' Board of Directors Pedro Vargas David, President of CNBC International Deep Bagchee, Vice President of Global Media Services at Associated Press Andy Braddel, and President of Reuters Paul Bascobert, and others.

During the Forum’s plenary session, the Panda Planet project and China Through Its Intangible Heritage global tour were launched.

Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Raushan Kazhibayeva and China Media Group (CMG) President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Forum.

Photo credit: Kazinform

As earlier reported, on July 3, 2024, in Astana, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President’s TV and Radio Complex and the China Media Group (CMG) signed a Memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding, which provides for the exchange of media content and mutual support in covering important events in the lives of the two countries.