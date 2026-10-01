President’s TV and Radio Complex and Al Jazeera expand educational projects in Kazakhstan’s media sector

On the personal instruction of Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal bin Khalifa Al Thani , Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, the delegation of Qatar’s leading media holding was led by Eman Al Amri, Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute.

In addition to the educational programs already established for students and media professionals in Kazakhstan, Eman Al-Amri proposed launching a joint "Talent Lab," positioning Kazakhstan as a key hub for Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Al Jazeera Plus Director Aseel Mansour proposed launching a permanent project and a special training program to foster a community of skilled and professional content creators producing unique and original content about Kazakhstan. Projects promoting the country's culture, history, and natural landscapes would help introduce Kazakhstan to audiences worldwide through the Al Jazeera Plus platform.

Bashar Hamdan, Senior Producer at Al Jazeera Media Network, proposed turning digital projects produced for Al Jazeera Plus into rich documentary content for Al Jazeera 360 and the media network’s television channels.

Photo credit: Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex

Bashar Hamdan believes that creating a dedicated “Window to Kazakhstan” section on the Al Jazeera 360 platform, featuring both original content and the best documentary projects produced by the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, would appeal to a wide audience.

In turn, Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, Raushan Kazhibayeva, stressed that implementing the initiatives outlined would become an important first step towards establishing the media network’s permanent presence in the region.

“This will contribute to developing the professional skills of the journalistic community and fostering a new generation of professionals,” Raushan Kazhibayeva said.

As it was reported, in December 2025, Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, and Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal bin Khalifa Al Thani , Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, met in Doha, Qatar. The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex and Al Jazeera. The interest expressed in Doha to launch the channel's broadcasting operations in Kazakhstan and establish a professional base for covering events across the wider region moved to the practical implementation stage in 2026.

The Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex is the country’s largest vertically integrated media company, covering the full cycle of media content production and distribution across various platforms.

Its structure includes Jibek Joly TV and radio for a Kazakhstani audience, international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, Qazinform International News Agency, the Documentary Film Center, and TRKLAB digital division.

Al Jazeera was established in 1996 by decree of the Emir of Qatar. The network broadcasts in Arabic and English across much of the world and operates more than 50 international bureaus. Its documentary content is broadcast on Al Jazeera Documentary.