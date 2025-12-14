Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, Al Jazeera mark three years of strategic cooperation

During the talks, Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva and Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani discussed in detail ways to deepen cooperation and expand Al Jazeera’s presence in the region.

Photo credit: Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex

In addition to existing formats of collaboration, Sheikh Nasser bin Faisal Al Thani expressed strong interest in launching broadcasting operations in Kazakhstan and in creating a professional base for covering events across the entire Central Asian region.

Al Jazeera also showed keen interest in projects proposed by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan aimed at institutionalizing the two organizations’ shared experience in developing the professional skills of journalists in the region. The sides agreed to continue discussions and move toward practical implementation of this initiative in 2026.

The Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network thanked Raushan Kazhibayeva for the invitation and confirmed his readiness to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Photo credit: Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex

Separately, Raushan Kazhibayeva met with Eman Al Amri, Director of the Al Jazeera Media Institute. In 2024, the two sides jointly organized the first Al Jazeera Week in Kazakhstan for students of the International School of Journalism at Maqsut Narikbayev University and for Kazakhstani journalists.

During the meeting, Eman Al Amri confirmed plans to hold a second Al Jazeera Week in 2026 and proposed providing Kazakhstani students and media professionals with access to the Media Institute’s extensive library of original professional literature, which reflects Al Jazeera’s decades-long journalistic experience.

Photo credit: Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex

It was also recalled that in 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an exclusive interview to Al Jazeera English.

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan is the country’s largest vertically integrated media company, providing full-cycle content production and distribution across all platforms. Its portfolio includes the national Jibek Joly television channel and radio station, international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, the Qazinform International News Agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

Al Jazeera was founded in 1996 by decree of the Emir of Qatar. The network broadcasts in Arabic and English in most countries worldwide, operates more than 50 overseas bureaus, and airs documentary content on the Al Jazeera Documentary channel.