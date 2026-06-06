President's support played a key role in advancing Kazakhstan’s initiatives at UNESCO - Karin

Heads of relevant government agencies and national committees for UNESCO programs in Kazakhstan attended the meeting.

"The personal attention and support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have significantly strengthened Kazakhstan's cooperation with UNESCO and ISESCO in recent years.

As a result, positive decisions have been made to include new nominations from Kazakhstan in the World Heritage lists, while large-scale international projects and events in the cultural and humanitarian sphere organized by the country have received active support," Karin said in his opening remarks.