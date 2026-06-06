President's support played a key role in advancing Kazakhstan’s initiatives at UNESCO - Karin
The National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ISESCO held its regular meeting at the UN Hub in Almaty under the chairmanship of State Counselor Erlan Karin, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Heads of relevant government agencies and national committees for UNESCO programs in Kazakhstan attended the meeting.
"The personal attention and support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have significantly strengthened Kazakhstan's cooperation with UNESCO and ISESCO in recent years.
As a result, positive decisions have been made to include new nominations from Kazakhstan in the World Heritage lists, while large-scale international projects and events in the cultural and humanitarian sphere organized by the country have received active support," Karin said in his opening remarks.
The meeting discussed preparations for upcoming events, including the celebration of the 100th anniversaries of opera singer Yermek Serkebayev and film director Abdollah Karsakbayev at UNESCO Headquarters. It also addressed the participation of the Kazakh delegation in the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, where Kazakhstan's nomination, "Underground Mosques of Mangystau" will be reviewed.